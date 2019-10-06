Reviewing Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)’s and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s results

Since Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 -0.66 23.84M -0.34 0.00 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 5.40M -29.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apyx Medical Corporation and Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apyx Medical Corporation and Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 334,831,460.67% 0% 0% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 305,033,045.25% 0% -90.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Apyx Medical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares and 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares. About 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Valeritas Holdings Inc. has 0.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation had bullish trend while Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.