Reviewing Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)’s and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s results

Both Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 11.94 N/A -0.29 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.90 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apyx Medical Corporation and IsoRay Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1%

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.1. IsoRay Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Apyx Medical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IsoRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Apyx Medical Corporation and IsoRay Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apyx Medical Corporation has a 18.87% upside potential and an average target price of $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.6% of IsoRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of IsoRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65% IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation has -10.65% weaker performance while IsoRay Inc. has 45.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Apyx Medical Corporation beats IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.