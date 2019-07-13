Reviewing Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)’s and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s results

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.42 N/A -0.29 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 14.64 N/A 0.13 137.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apyx Medical Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical Corporation has a 0.1 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Apyx Medical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Apyx Medical Corporation and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Apyx Medical Corporation’s upside potential is 14.29% at a $8 average target price. Meanwhile, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 24.04%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BioLife Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Apyx Medical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares and 43.1% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3% are BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65% BioLife Solutions Inc. 3.54% 0.17% 7.4% 26.04% 103.83% 46.05%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation had bearish trend while BioLife Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Apyx Medical Corporation.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.