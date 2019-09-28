Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

We are contrasting Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,928,444,975.09% -182.8% -152.7% Zosano Pharma Corporation 650,183,972.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 167.26% upside potential and an average price target of $6. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 396.89% and its average price target is $8. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 30.8%. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.