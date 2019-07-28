Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.69 beta which is 169.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 183.40% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $6.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 67.2%. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.