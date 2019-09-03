Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 153.16% and an $6 average price target. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 212.34% and its average price target is $27.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than Aptose Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.