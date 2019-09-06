Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.10 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, and a 153.16% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 12.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.