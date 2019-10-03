Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

This is a contrast between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,961,474,036.85% -182.8% -152.7% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 168,408,440.39% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 169.06% upside potential and an average target price of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.