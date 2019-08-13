Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Since Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 124.72% and an $6 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.