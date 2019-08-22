Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 12.30 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and iBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 152.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.