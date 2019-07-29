Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 176.52% and an $6.83 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.