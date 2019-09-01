Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptose Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6, and a 148.96% upside potential. Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $62, with potential upside of 34.17%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 50%. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.