Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 153.16% at a $6 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 84.9%. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.