Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 9 2.47 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 142.91% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 21.13% respectively. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.