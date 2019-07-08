Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 130.74% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $6.83. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.45% and its consensus target price is $48. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.