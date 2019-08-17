Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

This is a contrast between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arvinas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 145.90% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $6. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 31.85% and its consensus target price is $31.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.