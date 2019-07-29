Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 28.68 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 178.78% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $6.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 63.9% respectively. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.