Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 17 and 17 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 153.16%. Competitively the average target price of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 82.48% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.