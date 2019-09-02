Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.73 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta means Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 148.96%. Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 102.22%. Based on the data given earlier, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.