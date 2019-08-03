Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.32 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. From a competition point of view, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta which is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $6.83, and a 184.58% upside potential. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $127 average target price and a 71.67% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 89.2% respectively. About 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.