Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 157.51% at a $6 consensus price target. Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 669.33%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.