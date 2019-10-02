Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 0.00 61.09M -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,961,474,036.85% -182.8% -152.7% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 144,420,803.78% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 212.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 46.2%. Insiders held roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.