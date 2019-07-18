Reviewing Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.43 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 3.1 which is 210.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, with potential upside of 129.97%. Competitively the average target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $43, which is potential 68.89% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptose Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.