Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|16
|0.00
|3.91M
|-0.53
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|27.92M
|-2.52
|0.00
Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|23,914,373.09%
|0%
|0%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|1,546,471,696.02%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aptorum Group Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 39.24% for Aptorum Group Limited with average price target of $22.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Aptorum Group Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 57.4%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
