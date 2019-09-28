Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 23,914,373.09% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,471,696.02% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aptorum Group Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 39.24% for Aptorum Group Limited with average price target of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 57.4%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.