Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

We are contrasting Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1211.53 N/A -0.53 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.62 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptorum Group Limited and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 37.50% and an $22 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.