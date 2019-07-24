Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1590.89 N/A -0.53 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.37 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 4.71%. Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 575.68% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 22.5% respectively. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.