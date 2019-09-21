Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 806.98 N/A -0.53 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 32.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.