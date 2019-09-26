Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 779.68 N/A -0.53 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1252.34 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aptorum Group Limited and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 37.33% and an $22 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.