Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1237.11
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 33.41% and an $22 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 32.5% respectively. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
