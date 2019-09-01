Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1237.11 N/A -0.53 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 33.41% and an $22 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 32.5% respectively. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.