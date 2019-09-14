Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 798.66 N/A -0.53 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 34.06% at a $22 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Aptorum Group Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.