Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1560.37 N/A -0.53 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 60.24 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group Limited and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

$22 is Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.50%. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 529.70% and its consensus price target is $31.8. Based on the data given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 37% respectively. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.