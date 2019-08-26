Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Both Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1211.53 N/A -0.53 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptorum Group Limited and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 37.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 8.1% respectively. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has stronger performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.