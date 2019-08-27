Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.10 N/A -0.53 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.64 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 36.65% at a $22 consensus target price. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus target price and a -11.81% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptorum Group Limited is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.