Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1219.10
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|92
|7.64
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 36.65% at a $22 consensus target price. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus target price and a -11.81% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptorum Group Limited is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.