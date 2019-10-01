Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Since Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptorum Group Limited and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptorum Group Limited and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 23,943,661.97% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 537,072,152.31% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Aptorum Group Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 33.25% at a $22 consensus target price. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a 122.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 11 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.