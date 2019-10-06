Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 14.08M -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 23,987,730.06% 0% 0% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 620,592,383.64% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 25.5% respectively. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.