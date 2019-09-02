Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.10 N/A -0.53 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.90 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptorum Group Limited and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited. Its rival Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptorum Group Limited and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 33.41%. Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average price target and a 271.35% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 89% respectively. Insiders held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.