Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 810.34 N/A -0.53 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 20.11 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Aptorum Group Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 32.13% for Aptorum Group Limited with consensus price target of $22. On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 59.39% and its consensus price target is $46. Based on the data given earlier, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptorum Group Limited and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.02% and 63.8% respectively. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Comparatively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptorum Group Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.