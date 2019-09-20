Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 816.67 N/A -0.53 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptorum Group Limited and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 31.11%. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $77, with potential upside of 50.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aptorum Group Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 86.3%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. Competitively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptorum Group Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.