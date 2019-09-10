Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Since Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 846.61 N/A -0.53 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 43.24 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptorum Group Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 12.9 and 12.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Aptorum Group Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, with potential upside of 31.58%. Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 126.76%. Based on the data given earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 47.6%. Insiders owned roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.