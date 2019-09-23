Reviewing Aptorum Group Limited (APM)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 810.34 N/A -0.53 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Aptorum Group Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.6 and 36.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aptorum Group Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 32.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.