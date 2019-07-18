Reviewing Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s results

As Auto Parts businesses, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv PLC 78 1.41 N/A 3.91 19.21 Stoneridge Inc. 29 1.05 N/A 1.75 16.13

Table 1 demonstrates Aptiv PLC and Stoneridge Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stoneridge Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Aptiv PLC. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Aptiv PLC’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Stoneridge Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.81 beta means Aptiv PLC’s volatility is 81.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Stoneridge Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Aptiv PLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stoneridge Inc. are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Stoneridge Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptiv PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptiv PLC and Stoneridge Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv PLC 1 1 3 2.60 Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 13.92% for Aptiv PLC with consensus target price of $89.6. Stoneridge Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35.67 consensus target price and a 13.17% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptiv PLC seems more appealing than Stoneridge Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptiv PLC and Stoneridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 98.2% respectively. About 0.6% of Aptiv PLC’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Stoneridge Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptiv PLC -5.87% -16.36% -5.63% -0.77% -21.6% 21.88% Stoneridge Inc. -3.13% -10.44% 9.07% 8.69% -4.93% 14.16%

For the past year Aptiv PLC has stronger performance than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

Aptiv PLC beats on 10 of the 12 factors Stoneridge Inc.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.