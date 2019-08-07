Reviewing Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s results

Both Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv PLC 79 1.49 N/A 3.91 22.43 Johnson Controls International plc 38 1.05 N/A 1.88 22.54

Table 1 highlights Aptiv PLC and Johnson Controls International plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Johnson Controls International plc has lower revenue and earnings than Aptiv PLC. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Aptiv PLC’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Johnson Controls International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8% Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv PLC’s 2.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Johnson Controls International plc’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Aptiv PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Johnson Controls International plc which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Aptiv PLC is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptiv PLC and Johnson Controls International plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv PLC 1 1 6 2.75 Johnson Controls International plc 0 4 0 2.00

Aptiv PLC has an average price target of $90.75, and a 9.07% upside potential. On the other hand, Johnson Controls International plc’s potential downside is -11.63% and its consensus price target is $37. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptiv PLC looks more robust than Johnson Controls International plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptiv PLC and Johnson Controls International plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 93.8%. Aptiv PLC’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Johnson Controls International plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptiv PLC 4.74% 8.6% 4.79% 18.78% -5.24% 42.36% Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14%

For the past year Aptiv PLC has weaker performance than Johnson Controls International plc

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Aptiv PLC beats Johnson Controls International plc.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.