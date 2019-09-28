Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00 Xencor Inc. 37 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptinyx Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 428,539,058.52% -37.5% -35.9% Xencor Inc. 151,770,748.85% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.4. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 98.30%. Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus price target of $47, with potential upside of 37.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.