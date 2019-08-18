Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.56 N/A -1.76 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. On the competitive side is, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptinyx Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 272.67% at a $12 consensus target price. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 212.50% and its consensus target price is $1.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Regulus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.