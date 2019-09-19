Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.47 N/A -1.76 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.5 is Aptinyx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 137.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 17.35%. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.