Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 7 24.23 N/A -1.61 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.02 N/A -1.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26 respectively. Its competitor MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 232.41% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus target price of $12. Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has an average target price of $85, with potential upside of 69.15%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.