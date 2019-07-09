Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

We are comparing Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|6
|24.16
|N/A
|-1.61
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|14.14
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aptinyx Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-35.7%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Liquidity
Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 while its Quick Ratio is 26. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Aptinyx Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 233.33% and an $12 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, which is potential 166.29% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|-2.61%
|-5.09%
|-33.03%
|-85.59%
|0%
|-77.45%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.14%
|8.94%
|26.17%
|-28.93%
|-31.93%
|-2.71%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.