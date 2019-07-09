Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

We are comparing Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 24.16 N/A -1.61 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.14 N/A -0.95 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 while its Quick Ratio is 26. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 233.33% and an $12 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, which is potential 166.29% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.