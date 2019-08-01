Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 25.05 N/A -1.61 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 26.17 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 26 and a Quick Ratio of 26. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

$12 is Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 222.58%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.71 consensus price target and a 66.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 95.3% respectively. About 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.