Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 24.57 N/A -1.61 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 318.58 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Quick Ratio stands at 26. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 227.87%. Competitively the average target price of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 154.55% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 32.5% respectively. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 0.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.