Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|35.74
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Current Ratio is 23.4. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Aptinyx Inc. and Genprex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $9.5, with potential upside of 135.73%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.
Summary
Aptinyx Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
