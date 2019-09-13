Reviewing Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.74 N/A -1.76 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Current Ratio is 23.4. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptinyx Inc. and Genprex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $9.5, with potential upside of 135.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.